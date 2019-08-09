BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Pure Multi-Family REIT (TSE:RUF.UN)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Pure Multi-Family REIT (TSE:RUF.UN) in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a C$7.61 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$7.30.

Shares of RUF.UN stock traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$9.99. 522,113 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.53 million and a P/E ratio of 15.42. Pure Multi-Family REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$7.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.20.

Pure Multi-Family REIT Company Profile

Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publicly traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.

