BMO Capital Markets Lowers Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $344.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $344.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $353.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $343.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Leerink Swann set a $453.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.25.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $308.96. 2,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,896. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.48. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $287.66 and a fifty-two week high of $442.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.93, for a total value of $305,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,045.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 9,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.74, for a total transaction of $3,012,456.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,450 shares in the company, valued at $14,507,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

