BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BMC Stock’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMCH. BidaskClub raised shares of BMC Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BMC Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BMC Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BMC Stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BMCH traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,129. BMC Stock has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $946.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BMC Stock will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BMC Stock news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa M. Hamblet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,499 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

