BlueRush (CVE:BTV) Trading Down 10.5%

BlueRush Inc (CVE:BTV) shares dropped 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 104,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 45,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.21. The company has a market cap of $7.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09.

BlueRush Company Profile (CVE:BTV)

BlueRush Inc, through its subsidiary BlueRush Digital Media Corp., provides software as a service based marketing and sales enablement platform that enables organizations to engage with their customers. The company offers DigitalReach, a content engagement platform for advisors to personalize communications; IndiVideo, a personalized digital video platform; and financial tools and calculators.

