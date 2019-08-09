BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

BXC traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.23. 213,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,750. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28. BlueLinx has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $42.72.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $706.45 million for the quarter. BlueLinx had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 606.34%.

In other BlueLinx news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. acquired 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $43,431.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BlueLinx by 398.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,029,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlueLinx by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in BlueLinx by 28.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

