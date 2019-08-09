BlueCoin (BLU) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One BlueCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. BlueCoin has a total market capitalization of $203,261.00 and $3.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlueCoin has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.51 or 0.00877717 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003413 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000759 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About BlueCoin

BLU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2015. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. The official website for BlueCoin is www.bluecoin.io . BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlueCoin

BlueCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

