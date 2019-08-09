Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $16.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.23. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 113.33% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

