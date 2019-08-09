Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,781 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,737 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $575,000. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Shares of BE traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.47. Bloom Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $200.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corp will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $122,969.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 46,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $520,893.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

