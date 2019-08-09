BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
BlackRock TCP Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 91.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.8%.
TCPC stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 149,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,909. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $801.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.70.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCPC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.
About BlackRock TCP Capital
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.
