BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

BlackRock TCP Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 91.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.8%.

TCPC stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 149,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,909. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $801.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.70.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $47.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.36 million. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCPC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

