Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $14.01. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 5,069 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.70.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.
Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst Company Profile (NYSE:BNY)
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
