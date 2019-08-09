Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $14.01. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 5,069 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.70.

Get Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 9,575.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 139,804 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 80,866 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst during the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst Company Profile (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.