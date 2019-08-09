Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.177-1.199 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.Black Knight also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $61.86 on Friday. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $64.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $67.00 price target on shares of Black Knight and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $64.00 price target on shares of Black Knight and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Black Knight from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $66.00 price target on shares of Black Knight and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.09.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 10,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $601,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 18,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $1,018,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,923,020 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

