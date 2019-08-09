BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) CEO Sells $725,638.29 in Stock

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 30,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $725,638.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.21. 1,434,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,702. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 72.36%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 18.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 25.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 11.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BJ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJs Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

