Bitstar Market Capitalization Achieves $185,241.00 (BITS)

Bitstar (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Bitstar coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Bitstar has a total market capitalization of $185,241.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitstar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitstar has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000034 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitstar Coin Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2014. Bitstar’s total supply is 20,484,695 coins. Bitstar’s official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitstar’s official website is www.bitstarcoin.com . The Reddit community for Bitstar is /r/bitstar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitstar Coin Trading

Bitstar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitstar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitstar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitstar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

