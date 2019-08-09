BitSend Price Up 38.2% Over Last Week (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 9th. One BitSend coin can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and SouthXchange. BitSend has a market capitalization of $227,989.00 and approximately $978.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.60 or 0.00880143 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003505 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000761 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000081 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 24,146,725 coins. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

