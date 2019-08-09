Bitradio (BRO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $122,091.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00021897 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 12,730,460 coins and its circulating supply is 7,730,456 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

