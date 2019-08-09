Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $275.57 million and $11.19 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $15.73 or 0.00132199 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Huobi, TDAX and C2CX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00516319 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00057844 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003115 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000565 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Coinnest, Huobi, Binance, Exmo, Bit-Z, Sistemkoin, Altcoin Trader, Graviex, Gate.io, BitFlip, Vebitcoin, Bleutrade, Coinone, QuadrigaCX, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Ovis, Bitlish, SouthXchange, OKEx, CEX.IO, Korbit, BitBay, YoBit, HitBTC, Kucoin, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, DSX, Exrates, Bitsane, Zebpay, C2CX, Upbit, BitMarket, Bitinka, Bithumb, Negocie Coins, Koineks, Instant Bitex and TDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

