BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.04 Million

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bit-Z and Bibox. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $18.04 million and $664,739.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $503.32 or 0.04262849 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00042911 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001029 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001101 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,599,995 tokens. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.