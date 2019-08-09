Biostage (BSTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th.

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter.

BSTG stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Biostage has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.80.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Biostage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology combines a proprietary biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own stem cells to create Cellspan organ implants. It is developing bioengineered organ implants, which addresses the damage of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea due to cancer, infection, trauma, or congenital abnormalities.

