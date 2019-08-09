BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $24.00 price objective on BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

BLFS traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $17.00. 485,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,075. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $330.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.57 and a beta of 1.37. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.50, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 17.01%. Equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $45,525.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,087.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 39,883 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $764,955.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,878 shares of company stock worth $4,775,862. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

