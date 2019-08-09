BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,091.44% and a negative return on equity of 260.79%.

NASDAQ:BCRX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 25,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,283. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $313.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

In other news, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $74,587.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,183.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $91,767.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $316,505 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 108,785 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 779,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 343,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 122,201 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,791,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

