Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price target on the stock. 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 18,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,852. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.79.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $203.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,034,000 after acquiring an additional 458,999 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter worth $4,914,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 317.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after buying an additional 515,813 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 81.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

