BidaskClub Lowers Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTRS. Citigroup lowered shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.92.

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.94. 8,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,798. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $112.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.66%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $1,056,113.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $4,288,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,567 shares of company stock worth $10,639,832 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

