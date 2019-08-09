BidaskClub Downgrades MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MKSI. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a positive rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.11.

MKSI stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.98. 317,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,918. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $56.37 and a twelve month high of $103.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $474.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.27 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

In other MKS Instruments news, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $379,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $28,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,332.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $457,306. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 602.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

