Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Best Buy reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Best Buy.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.91% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush set a $71.00 target price on Best Buy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 51,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,845,387.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,954,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hubert Joly sold 600,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $38,705,210.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,991,971 shares of company stock worth $140,642,341 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 667 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BBY traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.74. The company had a trading volume of 130,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,698. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.15. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Best Buy (BBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.