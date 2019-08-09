Bela (BELA) Price Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Bela has a market cap of $446,580.00 and approximately $124.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bela has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bela token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bela Profile

BELA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 49,531,140 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,862,523 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . The official website for Bela is livebela.com

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

