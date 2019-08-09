Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) EVP Roland Goette Sells 1,717 Shares

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) EVP Roland Goette sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total transaction of $429,043.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,104.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BDX traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.06. The stock had a trading volume of 314,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $265.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.31.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,354,000 after buying an additional 49,738 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,582,000 after buying an additional 223,215 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,996,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.27.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.