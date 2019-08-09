Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Given a $40.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks set a $40.00 price target on Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens set a $37.00 price target on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.87.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,583. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 4,625,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.17 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070,351.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO C Eric Swank sold 5,250 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $200,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 45.6% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $96,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

