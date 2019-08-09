BBX Capital (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BBX Capital (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. BBX Capital had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter.

BBXTB traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $3.75. 1,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423. BBX Capital has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised BBX Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

