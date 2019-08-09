BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “BBA Aviation plc is a provider of aviation support and aftermarket services. Its flight support services include refueling, cargo handling, ground handling and other services and aftermarket services and systems activities include overhaul of jet engines, supply of aircraft parts, design, manufacture and overhaul of landing gear, aircraft hydraulics and other aircraft equipment. BBA Aviation plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.
About BBA AVIATION PL/ADR
BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.
