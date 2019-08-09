BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BBA Aviation plc is a provider of aviation support and aftermarket services. Its flight support services include refueling, cargo handling, ground handling and other services and aftermarket services and systems activities include overhaul of jet engines, supply of aircraft parts, design, manufacture and overhaul of landing gear, aircraft hydraulics and other aircraft equipment. BBA Aviation plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get BBA AVIATION PL/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

BBAVY remained flat at $$18.49 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. BBA AVIATION PL/ADR has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $20.63.

About BBA AVIATION PL/ADR

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (BBAVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BBA AVIATION PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBA AVIATION PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.