Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) PT Lowered to C$4.75

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Cormark from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Baylin Technologies in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Baylin Technologies stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.56. Baylin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$3.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.50.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$39.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Baylin Technologies will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, designs, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products in the North American and Asia. It offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

