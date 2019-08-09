Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €110.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €80.57 ($93.68).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €58.70. Bayer has a one year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a one year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

