Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Sets New 12-Month High at $86.67

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.67 and last traded at $86.57, with a volume of 74685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.74.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen set a $75.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $103,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,645.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Third Point Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $381,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,001,913 shares of company stock valued at $382,000,950 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,028,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,254,714,000 after buying an additional 1,259,763 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Baxter International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,703,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $707,694,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Baxter International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,886,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $645,908,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,409,000 after purchasing an additional 297,006 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Baxter International by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,430,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $526,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

