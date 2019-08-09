Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 150,139 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Baxter International worth $93,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,028,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,254,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,763 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Baxter International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,703,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,694,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Baxter International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,850,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $638,361,000 after acquiring an additional 77,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $423,409,000 after acquiring an additional 297,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,222,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $424,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,529 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BAX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cowen set a $75.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

NYSE BAX traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.37. The stock had a trading volume of 61,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,182. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $86.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $103,237.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,645.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $47,712.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,001,913 shares of company stock valued at $382,000,950 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

