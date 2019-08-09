Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 50.99% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:BHC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.61. 27,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,598. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.80 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho set a $45.00 price target on Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.68.

In related news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 3,968 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $98,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

