Barrington Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Outfront Media in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.14. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Outfront Media’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

OUT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.31.

NYSE OUT opened at $28.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $28.22.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $459.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.73 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth about $27,335,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Outfront Media by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,276,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,483 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Outfront Media by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,805,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,363,000 after purchasing an additional 961,351 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $11,029,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Outfront Media by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 480,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 368,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

