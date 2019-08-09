Barclays Raises Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $195.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price raised by Barclays from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $200.00 target price on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.74.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $160.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Global Payments has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $172.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $622,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,081,189.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $99,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,529.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,550 shares of company stock worth $831,625 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

