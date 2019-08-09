Barclays (LON:BARC) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Barclays to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 210.86 ($2.76).

LON BARC opened at GBX 145.92 ($1.91) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 154.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion and a PE ratio of 8.15. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 143.52 ($1.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 191.72 ($2.51).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

In other Barclays news, insider Nigel Higgins acquired 10,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £15,440.76 ($20,176.09).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

