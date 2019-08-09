Barclays Increases Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $356.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $309.00 to $356.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TFX. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $403.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $367.67.

NYSE:TFX opened at $366.38 on Monday. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $226.02 and a twelve month high of $366.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.86. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.74%.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.81, for a total transaction of $59,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 936 shares in the company, valued at $276,878.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.56, for a total transaction of $2,503,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,125,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,949 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,422. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 1.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,044 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Teleflex by 50.7% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

