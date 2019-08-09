Barclays Increases Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $180.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $164.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.99% from the stock’s previous close.

JAZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.44.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $113.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.02.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $534.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.