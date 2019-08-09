Barclays Analysts Give Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) a €119.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Societe Generale set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €98.90 ($115.01).

Shares of ETR BEI opened at €109.40 ($127.21) on Tuesday. Beiersdorf has a 1 year low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 1 year high of €109.50 ($127.33). The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €106.39.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

