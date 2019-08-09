Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BZUN. ValuEngine raised Baozun from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Baozun in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $59.20 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, CLSA set a $64.00 price target on Baozun and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.55.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 3.22. Baozun has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $58.49.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Baozun will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth $26,587,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth $20,313,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,653,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,784,000 after acquiring an additional 301,992 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth $10,261,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,321,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after acquiring an additional 190,634 shares in the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

