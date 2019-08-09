BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Director Thomas F. Oneill Sells 3,000 Shares

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Director Thomas F. Oneill sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $36,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $51,929.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BFIN stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. BankFinancial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $190.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.35.

Get BankFinancial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 178,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 51,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BankFinancial in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BFIN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.