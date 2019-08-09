Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Separately, Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bank7 in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $16.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $177.67 million and a PE ratio of 7.15. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter. Bank7 had a net margin of 44.09% and a return on equity of 25.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 83.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

