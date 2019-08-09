Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 182,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,880,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,377,776,000 after buying an additional 4,102,714 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at about $217,341,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,459,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,888,223,000 after buying an additional 703,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,367,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,088,000 after purchasing an additional 409,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.2% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,006,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,723,000 after purchasing an additional 323,765 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.22. 41,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,272. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.55.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. Barclays reissued an “average” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

