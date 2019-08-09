Bank of America Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RYN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.19.

Shares of RYN traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 25,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.72. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

