Bank of America Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KHC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.05.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,624,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,558,931. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $61.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.16.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 303.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $31,000. 58.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

