Bank of America Downgrades Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,020,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $164.09 million, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 3.61. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $22.07.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.01 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,823,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $4,648,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Hawkeye Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at $3,625,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

