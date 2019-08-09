Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,737,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,768,000 after buying an additional 560,917 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 351,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 69,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.33. 2,145,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,002,320. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $264.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.02.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

