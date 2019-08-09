Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 211,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,733. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $33.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $646.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 16.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,630,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,382,000 after buying an additional 920,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 25.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,122,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,149,000 after purchasing an additional 433,241 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 30.2% in the second quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,235,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,959,000 after purchasing an additional 286,557 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth about $6,172,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 114,745 shares during the last quarter. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

