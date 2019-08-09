Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Research analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 20.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Banco Macro from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Banco Macro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

NYSE:BMA opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $76.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $423.75 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 21.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Macro will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 10,250.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Banco Macro by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 47,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Macro by 6.5% in the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

